Intel partners domestic manufacturers for 'Make in India' laptops

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Chip maker Intel on Friday announced its collaboration with eight domestic Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) to accelerate manufacturing of “Make-in-India” laptops.

The companies Intel has collaborated with include Bhagwati Products Ltd, Dixon Technologies India Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Optiemus Electronics Ltd, Panache Digilife Ltd, Smile Electronics Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, and VVDN Technologies Private Ltd.

This initiative underscores Intel’s dedication to accelerate technology-led growth in alignment with the Make in India initiative.

“I am very pleased that global organisations like Intel are partnering with India, helping to build and catalyse the electronics manufacturing ecosystem for laptops and compute,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said in a statement.

“This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to drive India’s Digital Economy to $1 trillion and enable the electronics manufacturing ecosystem to contribute $300 billion by 2025-26,” he added.

Under this collaboration, Intel shared its expertise to facilitate the production of complete entry-level laptops in India, which included utilising state-of-the-art SMT lines, setting up a quality control process for components and even benchmarking of finished products.

The chip maker also provided support to ODMs spanning both Semi Knocked Down (SKD) and Completely Knocked Down (CKD) processes.

“By enabling the laptop manufacturing process — from surface mount technology assembly to finished product — we are not only meeting the demands of the Make in India initiative but also contributing to the technological progress of the nation,” said Santhosh Viswanathan, VP & MD, India Region, Intel.

In addition, Intel will be hosting the India Tech Ecosystem Summit later in November, bringing together a vast number of local manufacturers to showcase a much larger portfolio of devices being made in India.

–IANS

shs/prw