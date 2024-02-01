scorecardresearch
Interim Budget: Space to get more, atomic power less

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) Out of the two strategic sectors – space and atomic power, a higher budgetary allocation has been proposed for one and lower for the other, as compared to previous year, in the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

As per the interim budget papers, an allocation of Rs 13,042.75 crore has been made for Department of Space for 2024-25 up from the Budget Estimates of Rs 12,543.91 crore for 2023-24.

The Revised Estimates for 2023-24 for Department of Space was Rs.11,070.07 crore.

On the other hand, for 2024-25 the Budget Estimates for Department of Atomic Energy stands at Rs 24,968.98 crore – net of recoveries – down from 2023-24 figures of Rs 25,078.49 crore.

The Revised Estimates – net of recoveries- for Department of Atomic Energy for 2023-24 was Rs 26,799.78 crore. Prior to recoveries, the Budget Estimates for 2024-25 for the Department of Atomic Energy stands at Rs.36,159.93 as against a Revised Estimate of Rs 36,905.45 crore and a Budget Estimate of Rs 35.262.49 crore for 2023-24.

