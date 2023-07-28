scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Internet traffic on Airtel, BSNL remained low on May 4 in Manipur: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The internet traffic on Airtel and BSNL in Manipur remained down on May 4 due to inclement weather, cable damage, power outages and other reasons, along with a government-ordered internet shutdown, a new report said on Friday. 

According to the digital infrastructure services provider Cloudflare, traffic on Airtel has remained low and continued to drop further through the end of June, however, traffic on BSNL showed slight signs of recovery starting in early June but remained extremely low.

The second quarter of 2023 was a particularly busy one for Internet disruptions, and especially for government-directed Internet shutdowns.

The report observed partial or complete outages due to severe weather, cable damage, power outages, general or unspecified technical problems, cyberattacks, military action, and infrastructure maintenance, in addition to government-directed Internet shutdowns.

Internet shutdowns are unfortunately frequent in India, with digital rights organisation Access Now reporting at least 84 shutdowns within the country in 2022.

The shutdowns are generally implemented at a more local level and often last for a significant amount of time, the report said.

Such shutdown took place in Manipur starting on May 3 after the escalation of ethnic conflict, and was reportedly intended to “thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements… by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours” and the likelihood of “serious disturbances to the entire peaceful coexistence of the communities and maintenance of public order”, according to the report.

Mobile data services were initially suspended for five days, with the suspension being extended every five days through additional templated orders.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kylie Minogue announces first residency in Las Vegas
Next article
Toxic chemicals found in Indian-made cough syrup sold in Iraq: Report
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Toxic chemicals found in Indian-made cough syrup sold in Iraq: Report

News

Kylie Minogue announces first residency in Las Vegas

News

Michelle Yeoh marries long-time fiancee Jean Todt after 19 years

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jad Hadid breaks down during 'auditioning task'

News

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi soak in Kashmir's beauty, indulge in shikara ride

News

'IBD 3': Sonali Bendre offers rose to Harrdy Sandhu as he croons 'Soch'

Technology

Google's new feature to keep you safe from unwanted Bluetooth tracking

News

Shreya Ghoshal collabs with Afroto: 'Sunn Beliya' is seamless confluence of two cultures, styles

Technology

Swine flu strain passed from humans to swine 400x since 2009: Study

News

Vishwajeet Pradhan as 'Prajapati Daksha' to host 'Prayag Yagya' in 'Shiv Shakti'

Sports

WI vs IND: Felt good that somebody took a nice catch on my bowling, says Jadeja on Kohli's stunning grab

News

$1 million copyright lawsuit filed against Taylor Swift dropped

Technology

IPO-bound Ola Electric recorded operating loss of $136 mn in FY23: Report

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England inch closer to knockout stage after overcoming Denmark

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi reunites with Sachin Kundalkar for Marathi film 'Gulabjaam 2'

News

GoT's Jack Gleeson unrecognisable in new 'Famous Five' role

News

Odiya actress accuses producer of sexual harassment

Sports

The Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues replaces injured Heather Graham at Northern Superchargers

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US