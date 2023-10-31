scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Investments by WeWork Labs launched to empower India’s early-stage startups

Leading flexible workspace provider WeWork on Tuesday launched 'investments by WeWork Labs', in line with its aim to be the hub for business creation across India.

By Agency News Desk
Investments by WeWork Labs launched to empower India’s early-stage startups _ pic courtesy news agency
Investments by WeWork Labs launched to empower India’s early-stage startups _ pic courtesy news agency

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Leading flexible workspace provider WeWork on Tuesday launched ‘investments by WeWork Labs’, in line with its aim to be the hub for business creation across India.

The initiative is designed to unlock opportunities for India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and empower the next generation of founders and early-stage startups.

The shortlisted startups will be able to apply for pre-seed/seed capital up to $200,000, invested by WeWork India.

“Investments by WeWork Labs marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to this cause. We are positioning ourselves as the driving force behind the forthcoming wave of innovations that will shape the future of the startup ecosystem,” Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India, said in a statement.

Investments by WeWork Labs will focus on helping early-stage startups through a blend of pre-seed capital, competitive guidance and comprehensive business support to help them scale, the company said.

To introduce the initiative to the Indian startup landscape, WeWork Labs had launched a 3-city roadshow series as well as other partner events, bringing together like-minded early-stage founders under one roof. These events took place in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Mumbai, creating a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration, and garnering over 800 applications.

Moreover, the company mentioned that it will host ‘Jumpstart’, a unique value-driven event for founders to showcase the investment portfolio to the world.

Scheduled for January 2024, Jumpstart aims to equip founders with everything they need to launch and scale their startup, along with opportunities to secure investment.

Since its inception, over 500 startups have gone through WeWork Labs as part of the incubator and accelerator programme, over the last five years, and currently, over 330 active startup members are being accelerated.

–IANS

shs/dan

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men's ODI WC: Shaheen Afridi becomes fastest pace bowler to claim 100 ODI wickets
Next article
From spooky food menu to playful pranks, Aayudh Bhanushali shares eerie Halloween party plans
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US