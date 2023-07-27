scorecardresearch
iOS 17 code reveals iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button options

San Francisco, July 27 (IANS) Apple has recently released the fourth beta of iOS 17 to developers, and some new code snippets in it revealed the functions of the rumoured Action button– expected to feature on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones.

The new Action button on iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max is expected to be similar to the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button but with more phone-focused options, reports MacRumors.

This button will likely allow users to easily access various functions and settings without unlocking the device or going to an app.

According to the code found in iOS 17 beta 4, the new Action button will have nine different options that users will be able to customise. With the Accessibility option, users will likely be able to access various accessibility features, such as VoiceOver, Zoom, AssistiveTouch and more.

The Shortcuts option is expected to let users run any shortcut they have created or downloaded from the Shortcuts app, like sending a message, playing a playlist or controlling smart home devices.

While the Silent Mode option will likely let users toggle the silent mode on or off, the Camera option is expected to allow users to launch the Camera app and/or take a photo or video with a just press of the Action button, the report said.

Other options include: Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Translate and Voice Memos.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone models would be equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology, enabling high-speed wireless connectivity.

It was also reported that the tech giant is expected to limit its display features– Always-On and ProMotion– to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are expected to include new features such as a titanium frame and increased RAM.

