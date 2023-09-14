scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

iOS 17's new feature to let you know when you're using clean energy

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Sep 14 (IANS) Arriving with iOS 17, a new feature called “Grid Forecast” in the Apple Home app will show users when their electrical grid has relatively clean or less clean energy sources available. 

“For example, there are times when wind and solar projects produce more energy than the grid can use, leading to some of it being wasted. There are also times when electricity is being generated with lower emissions. By using electricity during these cleaner times, customers may lower the climate impact of the electricity they use at home,” Apple explained.

Grid Forecast is available in the Home app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch devices running this fall’s soon-to-be-released updates, with iOS 17 slated for a September 18 public launch.

It is also available as an iOS widget and a watch face complication and is available in the US. Apple said that Grid Forecast uses data that combines grid, emissions, and weather information into one, easy-to-follow signal.

This can help people make decisions about the best time to run large appliances and charge electric vehicles or devices throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced its first-ever carbon-neutral products in the all-new Apple Watch lineup as part of its ambitious 2030 climate goal and also ended the use of leather across all of its product lines.

The company will replace leather with a new textile called FineWoven, an elegant and durable twill made from 68 per cent post-consumer recycled content.

Beyond its 2030 goal, Apple is also working toward a 90 per cent reduction in emissions by 2050 — which will necessitate advocating for collective action from governments, businesses, and individuals to accelerate global progress in the fight against climate change.

–IANS

shs/pgh

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India’s own GPS support in iPhone 15 a significant move, we plan to make it standard practice: MoS IT
Next article
Sunidhi Chauhan’s latest single ‘Tum Kehte Ho’ is all about self belief
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US