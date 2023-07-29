scorecardresearch
iOS users can now include audio when sharing screens using Google Meet

By Agency News Desk
iOS | Google Meet

San Francisco, July 29 (IANS) Google has announced that iOS users can now include audio when sharing their screen using Google Meet. “If you’re using Google Meet on a mobile device, you can now share audio in addition to your screenshare,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Friday.

“Share a video with sound, or share music along with your presentation.”

This feature is currently available on iOS and will start rolling out for Android in mid-August .

Google also announced that a single Google group can now be added to no more than 30,000 shared drives. Previously, a single Google group could be added as a member to an unlimited number of shared drives.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had announced that it was testing a new feature in Meet, which allows users to create background images with artificial intelligence (AI).

The feature was in testing under Workspace Labs, which is a trusted tester program for users to try new AI features by invitation.

The company had also warned to not provide any personal, confidential or sensitive information while using the feature.

Last month, Google had announced that it was rolling out a new companion mode check-in feature in the video communication service.

Rather than being represented in a meeting just by the conference room users are in, room check-in helps to make sure that everyone in the meeting can see their name and be aware of their presence.

Also, the company was rolling out a new viewer mode in Google Meet, which allows users to select “Everyone is a viewer” when creating their Calendar invite.

When using Google Meet for large meetings, designating attendees as “viewers” helps reduce potential meeting distractions, like audio disruptions.

–IANS

aj/ksk

