scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 16 (IANS) Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models, as well as the Apple Watch’s Crash Detection feature, have continued to send false alarms from skiers as now it’s dialling 911 even for inconsequential skiing stumbles.

Apple devices of skiers in the US state had sent automated crash warnings to dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center, which saw a 22 per cent surge in hang-ups, open lines, and misdialed 911 calls last December compared to December 2021, reports the New York Post.

“We’re still running in that 15 to 25 per cent increase in calls (compared to last year), that very well could be generated… by these Apple-generated and automated crash notifications,” the county’s 911 Communications Director, Jim DiPerna, was quoted as saying.

Moreover, the report said that when an automated call comes in, dispatchers will attempt to reach someone on the phone to confirm that there is no true emergency.

According to DiPerna, if the owner is unaware that their phone is dialling 911, officers will take steps such as tracking the Apple device’s location and sharing it with the mountain’s ski patrol.

“Worst case scenario, we’re trying to figure out where you are, what went wrong and what resources we have to send out to take care of that. It can go from a 30-second phone call to God knows how long,” he said.

The report further mentioned that Apple is in contact with 911 call centres that are currently experiencing a spike in automated 911 calls as a result of the crash detection feature, and is gathering feedback.

–IANS

shs/dpb

Previous article
Not just acting, Jatin Arora has bagged shows for his singing prowess too
Next article
Indian startups need to reserve cash, listen to customers to stay afloat (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
News

Dino Morea to make Telugu debut with some 'raw, brutal action' in 'Agent'

News

Ram Charan suffered second degree ligament tear before 'Naatu Naatu' shoot

Health & Lifestyle

Advance life support ambulance turns saviour for jallikattu injured in TN

Sports

Kerala Sports Minister under fire over 'ODI match' remarks

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccines or villains? Govt admits multiple side-effects of Covid-19 jabs in RTI reply

Sports

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open due to knee injury

Sports

Happy to start like this in the World Cup year: Virat Kohli on Player of Series award against Sri Lanka

Technology

Indian startups need to reserve cash, listen to customers to stay afloat (Ld)

News

Not just acting, Jatin Arora has bagged shows for his singing prowess too

Sports

Wobble seam delivery very effective, proved to be successful for me: Mohammed Siraj

Sports

Viacom18 wins Women's IPL media rights for 2023-2027 period at INR 951 cr

Technology

Over 6K customer accounts breached, admits Norton LifeLock

News

Madhuri Dixit recalls shooting the hook step of ‘Tu Shaayar Hai’

News

Esha Deol Takhtani to return on the big screen opposite Amit Sadh

Technology

Google working on Fast Pair notifications for styluses

Technology

ShareChat lays off 20% of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions

Sports

No Barca or Madrid in La Liga as Real Sociedad strengthen grip on third place

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Cate Blanchett’s advice is to stop the televised horse race of it

Sports

Serie A: Dybala surges Roma, Atalanta demolish Salernitana

Sports

Gavi inspires Barcelona to Spanish Supercup triumph over Real Madrid

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US