iPhone 15 Pro models again rumoured to feature Wi-Fi 6E tech

San Francisco, July 21 (IANS) Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone models are again rumoured to be equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology, enabling high-speed wireless connectivity.

In January this year, credible leaker ‘Unknownz21’ had shared leaked documents that revealed Wi-Fi 6E on the iPhone 15 Pro models, reports AppleInsider.

Now, a research note from Barclays analysts also supports the previous rumour.

According to analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley, the tech giant will limit Wi-Fi 6E to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

And, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature the Wi-Fi 6 standard.

“Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E are both advancements in wireless technology, but they cater to different spectrums and use cases,” the report said.

Wi-Fi 6 works in the traditional 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency bands.

It is intended to increase the efficiency of data transmission in these bands, making it suited for activities like streaming and gaming.

On the other side, Wi-Fi 6E introduces operating in the 6 GHz frequency band, extending the capabilities of Wi-Fi 6.

Earlier, it was reported that the tech giant is expected to limit its display features– Always-On and ProMotion– to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max smartphone models.

It was also rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to feature a Thunderbolt port for high-speed data transfer.

Moreover, it is recently reported that the iPhone 15 Pro will likely be available in a dark blue colour that has a grey tone.

–IANS

aj/dan