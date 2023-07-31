scorecardresearch
iPhone 15 Pro to come with titanium frame, slimmer bezels & price increase: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 31 (IANS) Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone models will reportedly come with a titanium frame, thinner bezels and a price increase.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 Pro models will come with titanium frames instead of stainless steel, making them stronger and lighter, reports The Verge.

With a new display technology, their screens will also have thinner bezels, which will reduce the size of the black border by about a third.

The smartphones are expected to come with a customisable button, replacing the mute switch.

Also, the Lightning port will likely be replaced by USB-C.

Gurman said that he expects a price increase outside the US, and “wouldn’t rule out a price increase in the US,” either.

He also mentioned two other big upgrades coming to Apple’s devices this year.

According to him, the notch is anticipated to be removed from the standard iPhone model in favour of the Dynamic Island.

He also reported that the next Apple Watch processor, the S9, will have a “fairly sizable performance bump,” making it the first notable speed boost since 2020.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone models will likely be equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology, enabling high-speed wireless connectivity.

It was also reported that the tech giant is expected to limit its display features– Always-On and ProMotion — to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models.

Earlier this month, Unknownz21, a source that has provided multiple details on the next-generation iPhones and accurate information on other Apple devices like the Vision Pro, had claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro will likely be available in a dark blue colour that has a grey tone.

–IANS

aj/prw

