scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

iPhone Crash Detection triggers accidental 911 calls, causes chaos at US festival

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 20 (IANS) iPhone Crash Detection feature caused chaos on the first day of the Bonnaroo festival in the US on June 15 by placing multiple accidental 911 (emergency services number) calls.

Bonnaroo is a four-day music and art festival.

According to Manchester police, the calls were caused by a malfunction with iPhone’s feature, which automatically alerts the police if the phone detects a crash, reports New York Post.

“Bonnaroo Guests: MPD (Manchester police department) has responded to multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo. It’s likely that these calls are a result of ‘Crash Detection Mode’, a new feature on Apple iPhones. Please be mindful and consider deactivating this feature on your phone until Bonnaroo concludes,” Manchester Police tweeted.

According to Apple, when users’ iPhone detects a severe car crash, it will display an alert and will automatically initiate an emergency phone call after 20 seconds, unless they cancel.

The Bonnaroo organisers also used Twitter to spread the word, saying, “Let’s work as a team to resolve this!”

They then demonstrated how to disable “Crash Detection Mode” in the iPhone settings.

“You can take action by going Settings>Emergency SOS and deactivating the ‘crash’ feature,” the team tweeted.

However, no crashes were reported during the four-day music festival.

In January, false alarms by the iPhone Crash Detection feature caused problems in Japan, with fire departments near skiing areas getting more emergency call-outs than usual because of the automated calls.

–IANS

shs/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'The Trial' actor Aseem Hattangady calls 'bona-fide' star Kajol a 'cooperative' actor
Next article
WhatsApp users can now silence incoming calls from unknown contacts
This May Also Interest You
Technology

54% of Indian firms implemented AI, analytics for business functions: Report

Technology

Medical robotic market set to witness 8% CAGR by 2030: Report

Technology

WhatsApp users can now silence incoming calls from unknown contacts

News

'The Trial' actor Aseem Hattangady calls 'bona-fide' star Kajol a 'cooperative' actor

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid flirts with Akanksha Puri; Manisha Rani gets upset

Health & Lifestyle

Israel to stop providing free nationwide Covid tests

Health & Lifestyle

30 min daytime nap may boost brain health, delay ageing by 7 years: Study

News

Tom Cruise does death defying bike stunt in 'Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'

Health & Lifestyle

Daily aspirin use linked with anaemia risk in healthy older adults: Study

News

Ali Fazal learned dirt biking for his role in ‘Kandahar’

Technology

India set to achieve $300 bn electronics manufacturing target: MoS IT

Technology

IDEMIA selected as technology partner by DIAL for DigiYatra

News

Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ teaser ‘appears’ to be call for an encore

Technology

HP's new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K

Technology

Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to alma mater IIT Bombay

Technology

Subreddits adopt other protest forms as Reddit threats action on moderators

News

James Gunn 'blown away' with 'Superman: Legacy' auditions

Sports

Over 350 athletes turn up for Mumbai leg tryout of Elite Women's Pro Basketball League

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US