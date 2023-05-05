scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

iPhone sales set new March quarter record at $51.3 bn: Tim Cook

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Apple sold iPhones worth $51.3 billion in its March quarter, a record for the company, and iPhone 14 and 14 plus continued to delight users with their long lasting battery and advanced camera, the company’s CEO Tim Cook has said.

According to him, iPhone 14 Pro users continue to rave about the most powerful camera system ever in an iPhone.

“This March, we were excited to expand emergency SOS via satellite to six new countries, bringing this important safety feature to even more users. We now offer this vital service in 12 countries, and I’m grateful for every note I’ve received from around the world about the life saving impact of our safety features,” Cook told analysts during the company’s Q2 2023 earnings call late on Thursday.

Apple Services also set an all-time record with $20.9 billion in revenue for the March quarter.

“We achieved all time revenue records across App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and payment services. And now, with more than 975 million paid subscriptions, we’re reaching even more people with our lineup of services,” Cook informed.

Apple Mac recorded $7.2 billion in revenue for the March quarter in line with the company’s expectations and iPad revenue was $6.7 billion.

“Mac faced a very difficult compare because of the incredibly successful rollout of our M1 chip throughout the Mac lineup last year. And like our other product lines, Mac is facing some macroeconomic and foreign exchange headwinds as well,” Cook admitted.

Similar to Mac, iPad revenue performance was impacted by macroeconomic challenges and foreign exchange headwinds.

Across wearables, home and accessories, revenue was $8.8 billion.

“With its exceptional range of game changing health and safety features, Apple Watch becomes more and more indispensable every day. Apple Watch Ultra is attracting adventures, athletes and everyday users with its breakthrough features built for endurance and exploration,” Look mentioned.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
(IANS Review) Zee5 show 'Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu' a perfect mix of magic & mythology! (IANS Rating: ***1/2)
Next article
SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971
This May Also Interest You
News

SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971

News

(IANS Review) Zee5 show 'Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu' a perfect mix of magic & mythology! (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

Sports

La Liga: Betis take big step towards Europe, Espanyol drop deeper into trouble

News

Saiyami Kher pledges to support young female athletes

News

Amber Heard 'quits' Hollywood and moves to Madrid

Sports

IPL 2023: My heartbeat was touching 200, says KKR's Chakravarthy on his final over heroics against SRH

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan slays in white traditional saree also flaunting her gajra

Technology

Big Tech has moral, legal responsibility to develop ethical AI: Kamala Harris

Technology

Accenture rejigs top India leadership, Chairperson Rekha Menon to retire

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt tells how she got ready for Met Gala

Sports

Madrid Open: Swiatek dominates Kudermetova to storm into final against Sabalenka

Technology

Shopify lays off 20% of its workforce, sells logistics biz

Technology

Google showcases its first foldable smartphone 'Pixel Fold'

Sports

Serie A: Naples erupts in celebration of Napoli's first Scudetto since 1990

News

Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but will always be special' to him

News

'Citadel' actor Stanley Tucci: Never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity

News

'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director

News

Director Kushan Nandy on working with Nawazuddin again: There's a kind of brotherhood we share

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US