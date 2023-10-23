scorecardresearch
iPhone's Crash Detection feature saves couple in car accident: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Oct 22 (IANS) Apple’s Crash Detection feature, which the tech giant introduced with the iPhone 14, has helped a couple driving a BMW in a recent car accident, the media reported.

According to the driver of the BMW E92, a BMW E90 driver pulled out in front of them after they rounded a corner.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage as a result of the collision, reports 9to5Mac.

Fortunately, the couple escaped the accident with only minor injuries, thanks to Apple’s Crash Detection system’s quick response.

“Got into my first car crash as a passenger, and medics were surprised we walked away with only a few fractures. Thank you to the Apple SOS feature for calling 911 as i was in a state where I couldn’t, and notifying my emergency contacts of the situation,” wrote the passenger on Reddit.

Crash Detection is compatible with the iPhone 14 and later, the Apple Watch Series 8 and later, the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and the Apple Watch Ultra or later. In August, the Crash Detection feature helped a severely injured driver following an accident, by alerting first responders. The accident happened on August 5 in the Grey Highlands, on Road 130 southwest of Highway 10, in Ontario, US. Driver Hannah Ralph’s iPhone contacted both emergency responders and her emergency contacts, including friend Grace Workman-Porecki, reports AppleInsider.

3
