iPhones will soon start speaking in your voice within 15 mins

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 17 (IANS) Apple has introduced a bunch of new features designed for cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility accessibility, including a new "Personal Voice" feature for people who may lose their ability to speak.

This feature will allow iPhone or iPad to start speaking in users’ voices within 15 minutes.

According to Apple, users can create a Personal Voice by reading along with a randomised set of text prompts to record 15 minutes of audio on an iPhone or iPad.

“At the end of the day, the most important thing is being able to communicate with friends and family,” said Philip Green, board member and ALS advocate at the Team Gleason nonprofit.

“If you can tell them you love them, in a voice that sounds like you, it makes all the difference in the world — and being able to create your synthetic voice on your iPhone in just 15 minutes is extraordinary,” he added.

This feature uses on-device machine learning to keep users’ information private and secure and integrates seamlessly with Live Speech so users can speak with their Personal Voice when connecting with loved ones, the company said.

For users at risk of losing their ability to speak, the tech giant stated that the Personal Voice feature is a simple and secure way to create a voice that sounds like them.

