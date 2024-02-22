iQOO launches new smartphone with dual chip, 50MP camera in India

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Smartphone brand iQOO on Thursday launched a new smartphone under its Neo series — iQOO Neo 9 Pro, with dual chip and 50MP camera in India.

The Neo 9 Pro will be available at an effective price of Rs 34,999 for 8GB+256GB and an effective price of Rs 36,999 for 12GB+256GB for sale starting February 22 for pre-book users on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store.

An 8GB+128GB variant at an effective price of Rs 33,999 will be available for sale starting in March.

The Neo9 Pro will be available in two colour options — Fiery Red and Conqueror Black.

“Designed for the dynamic needs of today’s tech-savvy generation, the Neo series embodies high performance and cutting-edge gaming capabilities,” Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India, said in a statement.

According to the company, it’s a power-packed device that comes equipped with dual chip power — runs on the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform along with SuperComputing Chip Q1 that boosts and accelerates the smartphone’s performance, provides immersive gaming experience and seamless connectivity.

“With cutting-edge technology and attractive offers, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be an irresistible offering. Customers will get access to various banks offers, options of no-cost EMI and other launch benefits,” said Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India.

The Neo 9 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch 144 Hz AMOLED display with 1260 × 2800 resolution. It comes powered by a 5160mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge technology support that helps charge 50 per cent battery in just 11 minutes, the company said.

In addition, users will get three years of Android updates and four years of security updates with Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

