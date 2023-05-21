scorecardresearch
Iran, Vietnam sign deal on fighting cybercrimes, drug trafficking

By Agency News Desk

Tehran, May 21 (IANS) Iran and Vietnam have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on fighting organised crimes, cybercrimes and drug trafficking, media reported.

The MoU was signed in a meeting between Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and visiting Vietnamese Minister of Public Security To Lam in the capital Tehran, official news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, the Iranian Minister said relations between Iran and Vietnam are “good” and the two countries share views close to each other, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two countries pay attention to each other’s interests and whenever necessary, vote in each other’s favour at international assemblies, he added.

The two sides discussed economic, political, scientific and technological issues and bilateral cooperation, according to Vahidi.

–IANS

int/khz/

Agency News Desk
