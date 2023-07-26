scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Is snacking bad for your health? Quality, timing matters

By Agency News Desk

London, July 26 (IANS) Love to munch on snacks in between your meals? Beware, late-night nibbles or snacking on highly processed foods could negatively affect health, according to a study.

Snacking is becoming increasingly popular, with more than 70 per cent of people reporting they snack at least twice a day.

In a new study involving more than 1,000 people, researchers examined whether snacking affects health and if the quality of snack foods matters.

“Our study showed that the quality of snacking is more important than the quantity or frequency of snacking, thus choosing high quality snacks over highly processed snacks is likely beneficial,” said Kate Bermingham, a postdoctoral fellow at King’s College London.

“Timing is also important, with late night snacking being unfavourable for health.

“Surprisingly little has been published on snacking, despite the fact that it accounts for 20-25 per cent of energy intake,” Bermingham said.

In the study, researchers examined the relationship between snacking quantity, quality, and timing with blood fats and insulin levels, which are both indicators of cardiometabolic health.

The analysis showed that snacking on higher quality foods — foods that contain significant amounts of nutrients relative to the calories they provide — was associated with better blood fat and insulin responses.

The researchers also observed that late-evening snacking, which lengthens eating windows and shortens the overnight fasting period, was associated with unfavourable blood glucose and lipid levels.

There was no association between snacking frequency, calories consumed, and food quantity with any of the health measures analysed.

“We observed only weak relationships between snack quality and the remainder of the diet, which highlights snacking as an independent modifiable dietary feature that could be targeted to improve health,” said Bermingham.

The study was presented at the recent NUTRITION 2023, the annual flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition held in Boston, US.

–IANS

rvt/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Matt Damon reveals why he turned down 'Avatar' offer
Next article
Ashes 2023: Damien Fleming wants Pat Cummins to keep captaining Australia in Tests
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Damien Fleming wants Pat Cummins to keep captaining Australia in Tests

News

Matt Damon reveals why he turned down 'Avatar' offer

Sports

Ashes 2023: There are no thoughts about retirement; the hunger is still there, says James Anderson

Technology

Google introduces new Play Store for large screens

News

Kalki Koechlin returns to theatres with ‘Goldfish’: It’s a movie with raw humour, heart warming emotions

News

Kamal Haasan meets long-time friend, Academy Award winner Mike Westmore in Los Angeles

News

Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur starrer Goldfish in theatres on 25th August 2023

Sports

Japan Open 2023: Sindhu crashes out in opener again, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag advance to next round

News

Angad Bedi to reunite with Mrunal Thakur in his Telugu debut ‘Hi Nanna’

Technology

Decoded: Why cognitive functions decline as we age old

Sports

Hockey India names junior women's team for Four Nations Tournament in Germany

Sports

Ashes 2023: Win at The Oval can be a 'moral victory' for England, says Harry Brook

News

Janhvi expresses gratitude towards Sajid Nadiadwala for giving her 'Bawaal'

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary giving Sridevi vibes in iconic blue saree from her new song ‘Baarish Aa Gayi Hai’

Technology

Google introduces new ways to search relevant information on women’s sports

Technology

WhatsApp beta for Android allowing users to create groups while forwarding messages

Lyrics

Baarish Aa Gayi Hai Song Lyrics starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

News

Kanye West faces backlash for dressing up daughter North in 'racist' clothes

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US