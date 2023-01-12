scorecardresearch
ISB to help Cyberabad Council strengthen cyber security

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (IANS) The Indian School of Business (ISB) and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Thursday signed an MoU to strengthen cyber security.

The ISB Institute of Data Science and Cyberabad police inked the MoU at ISB campus in Hyderabad.

DCP, Crimes, Cyberabad Police, Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, and ISB Institute of Data Science Executive Director, Professor Manish Gangwar, signed the agreement in the presence of ISB Dean, Professor Madan Pillutla.

The ISB Institute of Data Sciences and the SCSC, the collaborative body of Cyberabad police and the information technology industry, will undertake joint collaborative research activities on cyber security in areas of mutual interest.

They will endeavour to collectively publish reports that inform policy practices in cyber security, create projects for ISB’s AMPBA students to work on as a part of their coursework and strive to organise joint conferences and workshops to bring together academia, government, policy, and industry.

Shingenavar noted that cyber crimes are growing. After the pandemic, cyber crimes have become a major challenge not just for India but for all law enforcement agencies the world over. He hoped that this partnership with ISB Institute of Data Science will help in better policy formulation and enforcement to prevent cybercrime instances.

Gangwar said he was glad that the Institute is joining hands with Cyberabad police in its efforts to further strengthen cyber security through the use of state-of-the-art research in data science. This reflects the ISB’s mission of working closely with the government and society to contribute to the betterment of the community we live in, he added.

