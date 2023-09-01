scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

ISRO scientists offer prayers at Tirumala ahead of Aditya L1 launch

By Agency News Desk

Tirupati, Sep 1 (IANS) Ahead of the crucial launch of Aditya L1 mission, aimed at studying the Sun, scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) offered prayers at Tirumala temple here on Friday

The scientists from the space agency visited Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala Hills in the morning.

They prayed for the success of the mission, which is scheduled to be launched on September 2 at 11.50 a.m. from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.

Aditya L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.

The first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket.

It’s a common practice for the ISRO scientists to offer prayers at the famous hill shrine ahead of major missions.

In July, they performed puja at the temple ahead of the launch of Chandrayaan-3.

The Moon mission scripted history by successfully landing on the lunar surface on August 23. India became the only country to accomplish soft landing on the Moon’s South Pole.

–IANS

ms/kvd

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sanjeet Budhwar to defend his Featherweight title in Main Event at MFN 13 on Oct 28
Next article
Sujoy Ghosh says casting Kareena, Jaideep, Vijay for 'Jaane Jaan' was destined
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US