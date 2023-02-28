scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

ISRO test fires cryogenic engine of its moon mission rocket

By News Bureau

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it had successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the CE-20 cryogenic engine that would power the country’s rocket for the third moon mission — Chandrayaan-3.

According to the space agency, the CE-20 cryogenic engine will power the Cryogenic Upper Stage of the rocket called LVM3-M4.

The 25 seconds hot test was conducted on February 24 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.

“All the propulsion parameters during the test were found satisfactory and closely matched with predictions. The cryogenic engine will be further integrated with the propellant tanks, stage structures and associated fluid lines to realise the fully integrated flight cryogenic stage,” ISRO said.

–IANS

vj/ksk/

Previous article
Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani
Next article
Rasika Dugal on 'The Broken Table': There's a wide audience for short films
This May Also Interest You
News

Michael B.Jordan apologises to mom after starring in underwear advertisement

News

'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth to host 1st live stream event on March 25

News

Rasika Dugal on 'The Broken Table': There's a wide audience for short films

Technology

Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

Technology

New iPhone SE 4 may feature 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G baseband chip

Technology

Intel launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Centre asks states to spruce up healthcare facilities as temperatures rise

Health & Lifestyle

Your low calorie drinks, food items may up heart attack, stroke risk

Health & Lifestyle

The small town girl behind the scenes of Pfizer's vaccine rollout

News

Niyati Fatnani recounts shooting an intimate scene for 'Dear Ishq'

News

Rani Mukerji compares 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' trailer with 'Black'

Lyrics

Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin – Shadi Karogi Song Lyrics

Technology

WhatsApp rolling 'Call Link' feature on Windows beta

Technology

Smart collars, GPS trackers for your cat, dog may be spying on you

Technology

Tesla halts rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software amid recall

News

'Cinema and its experience have evolved,' says Seerat Kapoor

News

Ram Charan, Upasana clear the air: Their baby will be born in India

Sports

Virat doesn't give rest to fast bowlers, says Mohd Siraj

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US