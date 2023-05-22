scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

ISRO to launch navigation satellite with domestic atomic clock on May 29

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) India will send up its first second-generation navigation satellite on May 29 morning, using its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday.

For the first time, an indigenous atomic clock will be flown in the navigation satellite NVS-01.

According to the Indian space agency, the rocket GSLV-F12 carrying 2,232 kg NVS-01 navigation satellite is scheduled to lift off at 10.42 a.m. from the second launch pad in Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh.

The rocket will deliver the satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from where it will be further taken up by firing the onboard motors.

The ISRO said NVS-01 is the first of the second-generation satellites envisaged for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services.

NVS series of satellites will sustain and augment the NavIC with enhanced features.

This series incorporates L1 band signals additionally to widen the services.

The Indian space agency had used imported atomic clocks on all the nine navigation satellites it had launched earlier.

Each satellite had three atomic clocks.

It was said the NavIC satellites were performing well till the three clocks in IRNSS-1A — the first satellite — failed.

Sources in the ISRO had earlier told IANS some of the atomic clocks were not functioning properly. The clocks are used for precise time and location.

Simply put, the NavIC or formerly Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) is similar to the GPS (Global Positioning System) of the US, Glonass of Russia and Galileo of Europe as well as China’s Beidou.

–IANS

vj/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Delhi's Najafgarh records 46 degrees C for second consecutive day, respite likely soon
Next article
Arjun Maini, teammates secure P2 in Sp9 Pro AM Category at 24 Hours of Nurburgring
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Arjun Maini, teammates secure P2 in Sp9 Pro AM Category at 24 Hours of Nurburgring

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi's Najafgarh records 46 degrees C for second consecutive day, respite likely soon

Sports

Shirgaonkar elected unopposed as President of India Taekwondo

Technology

WhatsApp lets users edit messages with 15-minute time limit

Sports

IPL 2023: Kevin Pietersen suggests Virat Kohli move to Delhi Capitals after RCB crash out of tournament

Health & Lifestyle

Promoting lower-calorie options on delivery apps may help fight obesity

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors advise caution as heatwave conditions persist in Delhi

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala HC allows 15-year-old girl, impregnated by brother, to undergo abortion

Technology

Outsourced manufactured smartwatch shipments up 15% globally

Sports

Shotgun World Cup: India's Darshna lying third in women's skeet qualifications at Almaty

Sports

ATP Rankings: Alcaraz retains top spot, Djokovic slips to third; Bopanna returns to top 10 in doubles

News

TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his Mumbai home

Sports

Kohli, Ashwin, Siraj among seven players to leave for England on Tuesday for WTC final: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Mother's poor health is making pregnancy riskier, not age: Study

Technology

Why it makes sense for Tatas to make high-end iPhones as Apple eyes India

Sports

European Rally Championship: Team MRF Tyres takes victory in Rally Poland

Technology

Twitter bug restoring deleted tweets for hundreds of clueless users

News

Muslim activists storm Birmingham cinema screening 'The Kerala Story'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US