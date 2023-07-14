scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

IT hiring in India expected to be cautious yet strategic in Q2 FY24: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Given the subdued results and the prevailing environment, the IT sector is anticipated to adopt a cautious stance towards hiring in the upcoming quarter (July-September period), a report showed on Friday.

The first quarter results of the tech giant in the current financial year shed light on the impact of economic uncertainty, on the overall profit and margin, according to the report by NLB Services.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and HCL Tech saw a slowdown in headcount additions in Q1FY24. TCH has reportedly delayed the onboarding of fresh hires due to project deferrals and budget cuts.

As companies strive to maintain financial stability and adapt to evolving market dynamics while focusing on business transformation and technological advancements, their subdued Q1 results have triggered a cautious approach toward talent acquisition, and the same is expected to continue, the report mentioned.

“The current scenario necessitates a prudent approach to recruitment, emphasising quality over quantity. Organisations are likely to prioritise hiring for critical positions and specialised skill sets that align with their growth strategies and the evolving needs of their clients,” said Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services, a global technology and digital talent

solutions provider.

The IT sector’s continued focus on transformation will require a skilled workforce proficient in emerging technologies such as Generative AI, machine learning, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics, among others.

“Despite muted sentiments, demand for these niche skills will continue to rise 10-12 per cent (on-quarter) in this financial year,” he added.

Overall, the hiring outlook in the IT sector for Q2 FY24 is expected to be cautious yet strategic.

While hiring volumes may remain relatively muted, organisations will focus on optimising existing talent, strategically acquiring specialised skill sets, and embracing emerging technologies, said the report.

–IANS

na/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kia exceeds 1 mn vehicle production at India plant
Next article
Indian female CS:GO team set to make historic debut at Asian qualifiers in Riyadh
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Indian female CS:GO team set to make historic debut at Asian qualifiers in Riyadh

Technology

Kia exceeds 1 mn vehicle production at India plant

Technology

Food industry scrambles to deal with WHO's classification of aspartame

Technology

India’s ‘Bahubali’ rocket LVM3 puts Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbit (Lead)

Sports

Zim Afro T10: T10 will change the game eventually, says Cape Town SAMP Army coach Klusener

News

Neha Kakkar calls ‘Dil Bechara’ a treat for every couple in love

News

Neha Kakkar calls ‘Dil Bechara’ a treat for every couple in love

Technology

Apple iOS 17 public beta includes personal voice feature, StandBy mode & more

News

R Balki: 'Ghoomer' is a tribute to sport, reservoir of human resilience

News

'Oppenheimer' cast walkout of UK premiere in support of Hollywood strike

Technology

India’s 'Bahubali' rocket LVM3 lifts off with Chandrayaan-3

Technology

Musk invites users to find their dates on Twitter

News

Rohit Shetty on 'KKK 13': It's not a studio based show, so it becomes difficult

Technology

ViewSonic unveils OMNI VX28 series180 Hz gaming monitors with triple-certified anti-tearing technology

Technology

Lenovo Launches new 5G Tablet with 10.61-inch display in India

News

Mohanlal shares pictures from Wimbledon in London

Sports

US Open: Sindhu, Lakshya march into quarterfinals with easy wins

News

As 'Janam Janam Ke Saathi' goes off air, Sneha Jain says its difficult to find right kind of work

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US