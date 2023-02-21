scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

'It is a huge resource', SC begins live transcription of its hearing

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday, on an experimental basis, began using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing technology for live transcription of its hearings.

The live transcription has been launched in the courtroom of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud.

Announcing the initiative, the Chief Justice said, “We’ll see how it works, especially in the constitution bench matters, because then we’ll have a permanent record of arguments…”

He further added that it helps judges and the lawyers, “but it will also help our law colleges. They can analyse how matters are argued…It is a huge resource,” said the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice stressed that it will be done on an experimental basis for a day or two to iron out creases in transcription before becoming a norm.

At the beginning of the hearing Tuesday, a five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI said, “Do you see the screen? We’re just trying to explore the possibilities of live transcripts…”

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court is currently considering the issues relating to the Shiv Sena rift. The constitution bench proceedings will be transcribed and given to advocates for vetting prior to uploading on the apex court website.

–IANS

ss/dpb

Previous article
Google working on new shortcut to quickly close tabs on Chrome
Next article
India's TWS shipments up 85% in 2022, boAt leads: Report
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US