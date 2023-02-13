scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

'It is disturbing': SC on Chief Justices of HCs not allowing virtual hearing

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday asked all Chief Justices of high courts to take a favourable view on the infrastructure in place for virtual hearings and not insist on physical presence of lawyers before the court.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, said: “What some of the Chief Justices are doing is… all the money which we have spent, they’re just disbanding the technological infrastructure which we have created for virtual hearings”.

“Irrespective of whether a Chief Justice is technology-friendly or not, this is not how you deal with public money. You have to ensure that infrastructure is available.”

The top court noted the government has announced in the budget that Rs 7,000 crore would be made available for e-courts, which will be used for infrastructure improvement in all the district courts also.

The bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, stressed that the high courts need to learn that technology has to be used and this is public money (budget allocation). It further pointed out that some of the Chief Justices are not allowing virtual hearings and it is disturbing.

It said the judges must understand that technology is not just for the pandemic, instead it is here to stay for future and they should not insist on physical presence of lawyers.

“We’ll formulate an order and pass.”

“Our mission is to reach out to people. Lawyers who cannot understand English. We will translate judgments for them. Technology is doing that…” it said.

The bench asked Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on why he cannot call a report from Bar Councils of various states on steps to be taken to improve the use of technology for the lawyers. The bench told Mishra, “Technology should not result in exclusion and you can collect the data and place it before the court…”

The top court made these observations while hearing a matter for declaring a virtual hearing as part of fundamental rights.

–IANS

ss/vd

Previous article
Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic arrive with son in Udaipur for Valentine's Day wedding
This May Also Interest You
News

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic arrive with son in Udaipur for Valentine's Day wedding

News

'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul quit journalism to pursue acting

News

Papon's 'Duti Nayan' marks reunion with Sarat after 23 years

Health & Lifestyle

Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Revolutionary in verse and deed; romantic at heart

News

Mani Ratnam releases 'Ponniyin Selvan' writer Kalki's Tamil biography

News

Erica Fernandes had gala time shooting 'Ishq Hua' in Chandigarh

News

Sunny Hinduja shares special bond with Kartik Aaryan as both are ‘disruptive outsiders’

News

Zia Mohyeddin, British-Pakistani actor last seen in 'Immaculate Conception', dies at 91

News

Painter Lalita Lajmi, who played cameo in 'Taare Zameen Par', passes away

News

Babul Supriyo hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Technology

'Aiyyo!', says PM Modi after meeting Insta influencer behind viral layoff video

Technology

Indian-American judge slaps $1 mn fine on Facebook

Technology

India talking with G20 nations to build norms for regulating crypto mining: Finance Minister

News

PM all praise for Kannada pan-India superstars Yash, Rishab Shetty

News

Shakti Mohan, Himansh Kohli's 'Daayein Baayein' sets V-Day mood

News

Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam movie 'Hridayam' set for V-Day re-release

News

After first Comic Con, Ishaan Khatter realises what all he has been missing

News

Leslie Grace looks back at junking of 'Batgirl', questions studio's move

Technology

Why iPhone 14 Pro Max costs 3.7% more to make than iPhone 13 Pro Max

News

Vice goes inside Andrew Tate's murky world for doc acquired by BBC

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US