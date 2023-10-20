scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

IT majors interim dividend: Infosys leads in terms of quantum per share but lags by percentage

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS) Software major Infosys Ltd has been gradually increasing the quantum interim dividend to its shareholders over the years.

Announcing the second quarter results for FY24, the company had declared an interim bonus of Rs 18 per share with a face value of Rs 5.

In 2018, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs.7 and followed it up with Rs 8 in 2019.

The next three years saw Infosys declaring interim dividends of Rs 12 (2020), Rs 15 (2021), Rs 16.50 (2022) and Rs.18 this year — the highest since 2018.

In terms of percentage the interim bonus declared by Infosys this year works out to 360 per cent which interestingly is less than what Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd had declared.

Dividend percentage is always calculated on the face value of a share.

TCS had declared an interim bonus of Rs.9 per share with a face value of Re.1 each, which works out to 900 per cent. On its part, HCL had declared an interim dividend of Rs.12 per share with a face value of Rs.2 each, which works out to 600 per cent.

–IANS

vj/vd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Perfios makes 62 employees millionaires after ESOP buyback worth Rs 154 cr
Next article
New Apple Pencil with pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency arriving in Nov
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US