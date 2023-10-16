scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

IT Ministry asks YouTube to label fake news channels with 'unverified' disclaimer

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked Google-owned YouTube to initiate necessary legal measures against “fake news channels” and advised the platform to incorporate a disclaimer to address this issue effectively.

In a notification, MeitY advised YouTube to put a disclaimer “news not verified” on “fake news channels”.

The IT Ministry has also asked major social media platforms with more than five million members to submit an action plan within 10 days, “on how they aim to combat fake news and unlawful content”.

Earlier this month, YouTube responded to the IT Ministry’s notice to remove any kind of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) or face stringent action, saying they have a “zero-tolerance policy” on CSAM and related content.

A YouTube spokesperson told IANS that no form of content that endangers minors is acceptable to them.

“We have heavily invested in the technology and teams to fight child sexual abuse and exploitation online and take swift to remove it as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

Encrypted messaging platform Telegram which was also asked to respond to the IT Ministry’s notice, said it is “always committed” to upholding legal and ethical standards on its platform, particularly in this case of addressing issues related to Child Pornography (CP), CSAM, and Rape and Gang Rape (RGR) content on the Indian internet.

In a statement, Telegram said that in response to reports of CP/CSAM/RGR content, it maintains a “zero-tolerance policy towards any unlawful activities conducted by users on our platform”.

–IANS

shs/prw

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IISER Bhopal’s new magnetic nanoparticles to aid in water purification
Next article
IOC Session gives approval to cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US