IT Ministry empanels AWS Asia-Pacific (Hyderabad) Region for govt workloads

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Amazon Web Services (AWS) India on Friday said it has received cloud service provider (CSP) empanelment from IT Ministry to provide services from its Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region.

Operational since November 2022, as part of AWS’s total investment of Rs 1,36,500 crores ($16.4 billion) in cloud infrastructure in India by 2030, the AWS Asia-Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is the second AWS region in the country to be fully empaneled by MeitY.

In 2017, AWS India became the first global CSP in India to receive full empanelment for its cloud service offerings after the AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region completed MeitY’s STQC (Standardization Testing and Quality Certification) audit.

“With both AWS Regions in India empaneled by MeitY, AWS is providing customers more choice to access resilient, secure, and low-latency cloud infrastructure, while offering more ability for AWS Partners to develop innovative solutions and address customer needs,” said Shalini Kapoor, director and chief technologist for the public sector with AWS India.

The empanelment affirms that AWS meets government standards of quality, availability, and security, and provides government organisations, public sector undertakings (PSUs), statutory bodies, and financial institutions mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) more scope to innovate with the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud.

Government organisations can improve e-governance standards and enable on-demand digital services for citizens and businesses across the country, said the company.

Similarly, financial services organisations can benefit from agile, efficient, and security-compliant cloud solutions at scale, providing consumers faster and secure digital banking, insurance, and payment innovations.

AWS’s planned investment in cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 includes allocating more resources to data center infrastructure, which will create an estimated average of 131,700 full-time equivalent jobs across industries like construction, facility maintenance, and engineering roles, among others. AWS’s investments in cloud infrastructure is expected to contribute $23.3 billion to India’s total GDP by 2030.

