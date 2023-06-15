IT Ministry, Google join hands to boost online cyber safety

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) The IT Ministry and Google on Thursday announced further collaboration to drive citizen awareness on online cyber safety in the country.

The tech giant will work with MeitY to amplify its ‘Stay Safe Online’ campaign through several initiatives, ranging from literacy programmes around cyber safety, multilingual digital content on online safety, and educational content on how to navigate information online.

“With over 700 million Indians using the internet, and the country driving transformative innovations with the power of digital technologies, it is important to ensure that the internet is inclusive and safe for all,” said Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India.

Google will raise awareness on the fundamentals of online safety through the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ programme, sharing helpful content covering a wide range of online safety topics.

“India’s G20 Presidency offers a remarkable opportunity to shape a model of the internet that promotes inclusivity and establishes new global standards. With this growth comes an urgent need to sensitise citizens of all ages about online risks and the adoption of safety measures and cyber hygiene to protect themselves,” said Akash Tripathi, CEO, MyGov.

Google is working with the IT Ministry to enhance user awareness on cyber fraud, helping people identify common types of online scams and adopt best practices to safeguard against those.

