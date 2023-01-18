scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

IT professional sells home and car to join Amazon in Europe, fired

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) An IT professional from Kenya sold his home and his car to join Amazon in Europe got fired by the company just four days before he was set to move there.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced to lay off 18,000 employees globally, which were said to start from January 18.

Tom Mboya Opiyo was among the 18,000 people impacted by Amazon’s mass layoffs.

Impacted by the layoff, Opiyo, took to LinkedIn, where he shared his ordeal.

“Well, last week I shared about my impending exciting move abroad. It was a relocation role to Europe with a leading global company. Sadly, it has fallen through due to business changes as part of the organisation’s ‘annual operating review’ that impacted the role and many others. The organisation is shedding jobs globally and the information is available online,” Opiyo wrote in his LinkedIn Post.

“We were to travel this weekend so that I start work on Monday, 16th Jan and the call came 4 days to that date,” he added.

Opiyo further said that his family is truly devastated after planning for the move for 6 months and believes that God will have a better plan for them.

He also mentioned that he and his will also go for counselling.

Opiyo concluded his post by saying, “For me, I didn’t expect to be in this kind of situation at this stage in my career but that’s what life is about. Some have to experience certain situations so as to be an example to others. Keep us in prayers. God is good all the time”.

The year 2023 has begun on a bad note for tech workers globally, and 91 companies have laid off more than 24,000 tech employees in the first 15 days this month, signalling worse days ahead.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
Digital India emerges top wealth-generation opportunity for Indian retail investors
Next article
Pratik Sehajpal: 'Jhooth' is all for those people nurturing a broken heart
This May Also Interest You
Technology

How social media platforms reward users for spreading misinformation

News

Creator of popular OTT sleuth 'Eken Babu' dies in Kolkata at 80

News

Honouring exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, 'The Kashmir Files' to re-release on Jan 19

Sports

IND vs NZ,1st ODI: Shubman Gill becomes fastest Indian cricketer to score 1000 ODI runs

News

Kareena Kapoor drops a major hint about her new project

News

Pratik Sehajpal: 'Jhooth' is all for those people nurturing a broken heart

Technology

Digital India emerges top wealth-generation opportunity for Indian retail investors

Technology

ChatGPT demand on Google hits a record high, China takes top interest

Sports

Dutee Chand tests positive for banned substances, faces provisional suspension: Reports

Technology

Geographical diversification of semiconductor chip manufacturing to happen: Moody's

Technology

Singapore researchers create VR glove with realistic touch

News

Satinder Sartaaj reveals why Daadu was every actress' favourite cinematographer

News

'Faltu' actor Jaideep Singh recounts his journey in entertainment industry

News

‘India Most Identifies With’ Ayushmann Khurrana!

News

Kritika Singh: 'Dharam Patnii' can be a game-changer in my career

News

'Aashiqana 2' actor Inderjeet Modi is up for intimate scenes if story demands it

News

Will Shilpa Shinde bring more excitement in Sony SAB’s ‘Maddam Sir’

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on Android beta

News

'Class' trailer unfolds an elite school drama

Sports

Khel Mahakumbh will bring new operations: Modi

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US