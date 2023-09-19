scorecardresearch
IT tech firm HireMee’s jobseeker services now on National Career Service portal

By Agency News Desk
HireMee | National Career Service portal

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) IT talent and assessment platform HireMee has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s National Career Service (NCS) to offer comprehensive assessment services to jobseekers registered on the portal.

Bengaluru-headquartered HireMee will deploy its competence in offering a 100-minute assessment test that enhances employability of the youth.

The facility will help jobseekers to self-assess their suitability for a job through aptitude test being offered free of cost.

The candidates can also upload 3 video profiles of 20 seconds each, to garner employer’s attention.

The employers too will benefit from this association as they can view the scores of aptitude tests and easily do the first level of scrutiny of potential candidates, thereby cutting down selection time, the company said in a statement.

“As a founder who sought to help companies discover diamonds from small towns, I am gratified that 57 per cent of the job opportunities came to youth from tier-3 and tier-4 towns and nearly half — 45 per cent — of these opportunities were for girl candidates,” said Chocko Valliappa, HireMee Founder and CEO.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment viewed this partnership from the perspective of the jobseekers of the country that may spur future partnerships between various government and private organizations to help NCS to serve the interests of both job seekers and employers better.

HireMee provides artificial-intelligence (AI) proctored assessment covering 7 sections including core domain for students pursuing their diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

By working closely with AICTE, National Career Services (NCS), Nasscom and a few Indian states, HireMee platform has helped over 630,000 students get themselves assessed with over 225,000 students getting the opportunity to be considered for jobs in companies.

More than 2,000 companies get access to a wider pool of pre-assessed talent from across India at no cost.

