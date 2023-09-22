scorecardresearch
itel S23+ with 3D curved AMOLED display under Rs 15K expected to launch on Sep 26 in India

The anticipation surrounding itel's newest masterpiece, the S23+, has reached a fever pitch, and for good reason

By Agency News Desk
itel S23+ with 3D curved AMOLED display under Rs 15K expected to launch on Sep 26 in India _ pic courtesy news agency

The anticipation surrounding itel’s newest masterpiece, the S23+, has reached a fever pitch, and for good reason. itel Mobile India is expected to launch the S23+, India’s first smartphone with a 3D curved AMOLED display priced under Rs 15,000 on September 26 in the country.

Sources told IANS on Friday that the itel S23+ is expected to boast an exceptional camera setup. The star of the show is the remarkable 32MP ultra-clear front camera, setting a new standard in its segment.

This generous camera offering combined with exceptional display is a clear testament to itel’s dedication to catering to diverse digital needs.

Previously, sources revealed that the smartphone will come equipped with a remarkable 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED 3D Curved Screen, expected to be the first in this price range. With this itel is taking a major leap and making a grand entry into the 15K segment, setting a benchmark for the industry.

This launch represents a significant leap forward in design aesthetics and immersive viewing experiences for users.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
Agency News Desk
