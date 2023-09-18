 itel set to launch India's most affordable 5G smartphone, to be priced below 10K

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Just in time for the festive season, itel Mobile India is expected to launch India’s only 5G-enabled smartphone under Rs 10,000 in the country.

Sources told IANS on Monday that the much-anticipated 5G marvel, itel P55 5G, is set to make its grand entrance into the Indian market soon.

In prior interviews, itel’s CEO, Arijeet Talapatra, alluded to the impending launch of a 5G smartphone in 2023. With the unveiling of the P55 5G, the culmination of anticipation into reality is at hand. Ever since its inception in the Indian market, itel has been at the forefront of democratising technology for all.

Recognising the pressing need for 5G, the brand is coming up with an efficient and powerful Smartphone that remains budget-friendly for Bharat. The forthcoming smartphone not only holds the promise of pushing boundaries but also stands to elevate itel’s dominance in the Rs 10,000 smartphone domain.

Their new brand vision, #JodeIndiaKaHarDilitel, speaks volumes about their commitment to making a positive impact on every Indian’s life through the power of technology.

itel has already captured the hearts of millions in the sub-Rs 8,000 segments, with the highest proportion of repeat users among first-time buyers, according to Counterpoint Research. Now, they’re ready to dominate the entry-level smartphone market like never before, offering the latest features and functionalities without breaking the bank.

–IANS

shs/vd