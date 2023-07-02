scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Jack Dorsey says running Twitter 'hard'

By Agency News Desk
Jack Dorsey says running Twitter 'hard'
Jack Dorsey

San Francisco, July 2 (IANS) After Twitter-owner Elon Musk introduced reading posts limits on the platform, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Sunday said that running the micro-blogging platform is “hard”. Dorsey tweeted, “Running Twitter is hard. I don’t wish that stress upon anyone.”

He further said that the team is doing their best under the constraints they have, “which are immense.”

“It’s easy to critique the decisions from afar…which I’m guilty of…but I know the goal is to see Twitter thrive. It will,” he added.

Dorsey also expressed his hope that the Twitter team would consider utilising open protocols like Bitcoin and Nostr to help ease the burden.

“Good for all, and critical to preserve the open internet,” he added.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Dorsey’s post.

When one user said, “Twitter is the only decent social app. Insta, Facebook. TikTok all cringe and shit.”

“Agree,” Dorsey replied.

Another user commented, “Kind of a subtle jab lol. Saying Twitter is not thriving now.”

“Not at all. It’s always had unmatched potential. Still does,” former Twitter CEO replied.

Dorsey’s statement came a day after Twitter-owner Elon Musk said that temporary limits have been applied on who will read how many posts in a day, in order to prevent data scraping and system manipulation.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Time to rework economics of filmmaking
Next article
Twitch to host TwitchCon Paris as planned despite protests
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Secret Invasion’ director Ali Selim says Russia-Ukraine war enhanced the series’ darker tone

News

Russell Crowe wants to be paid for answering questions about ‘Gladiator 2’!

Technology

Twitch to host TwitchCon Paris as planned despite protests

Feature

Time to rework economics of filmmaking

News

Tabu, Kareena, Kriti-starrer ‘The Crew’ release date announced

News

Ewan McGregor feted with lifetime achievement award at Karlovy Vary film fest to a resounding applause

Technology

Medtronic's heart device data management system vulnerable to hacking

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra do ‘sewa’ at Golden Temple ahead of their wedding

News

Brian May remembers Freddie Mercury ahead of Queen’s 50th anniversary

Technology

Meta's Twitter competitor briefly appeared on Google Play store

News

Sonu Sood has a heartfelt conversation with ‘MTV Roadies' contestant, his parents

Technology

Reports of Pixel Fold screen breakage emerge a day after launch

News

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' set to gross more than $1 billion

News

When Anthony Mackie forgot his ‘Captain America 4’ lines courtesy to Harrison Ford

Technology

ESA’s Euclid launches to probe Universe’s mystery of dark matter & energy

Fashion & Lifestyle

Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori check out ‘adult toys’ during Tokyo vacay

News

'IBD 3': Shivanshu Soni pays tribute to Guinness World Record holder Srushti

Technology

NETGEAR Orbi RBK852 mesh router gives Wi-Fi a new life with wider range

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US