scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

James Webb Space Telescope takes closest look yet at mysterious planet

By Agency News Desk

Washington, May 11 (IANS) The powerful next generation James Webb Space Telescope has observed a distant planet outside our solar system — and unlike anything in it — to reveal what is likely a highly reflective world with a steamy atmosphere.

It’s the closest look yet at the mysterious world described as a “mini-Neptune”, a class of planets common in the galaxy but about which little is known. Measurements so far show they are broadly similar to, say, a downsized version of our own Neptune. Beyond that, little is known.

And while the planet, called GJ 1214 b, is too hot to harbour liquid-water oceans, water in vapourised form still could be a major part of its atmosphere.

“The planet is totally blanketed by some sort of haze or cloud layer,” said lead author Eliza Kempton, a researcher at the University of Maryland. “The atmosphere just remained totally hidden from us until this observation.”

In a paper published in Nature, she noted that, if indeed water-rich, the planet could have been a “water world”, with large amounts of watery and icy material at the time of its formation.

To penetrate such a thick barrier, the research team took a chance on a novel approach: In addition to making the standard observation — capturing the host star’s light that has filtered through the planet’s atmosphere — they tracked GJ 1214 b through nearly its entire orbit around the star with the help of the Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).

Using MIRI, the research team was able to create a kind of “heat map” of the planet as it orbited the star. The heat map revealed – just before the planet’s orbit carried it behind the star, and as it emerged on the other side — both its day and night sides, unveiling details of the atmosphere’s composition.

Kempton noted that the temperatures shifted from from 279 to 165 degrees Celsius.

Such a big shift is only possible in an atmosphere made up of heavier molecules, such as water or methane, which appear similar when observed by MIRI.

That means the atmosphere of GJ 1214 b is not composed mainly of lighter hydrogen molecules, Kempton said, which is a potentially important clue to the planet’s history and formation — and perhaps its watery start.

And while the planet is hot by human standards, it is much cooler than expected, Kempton noted. That’s because its unusually shiny atmosphere, which came as a surprise to the researchers, reflects a large fraction of the light from its parent star rather than absorbing it and growing hotter.

The new observations could open the door to deeper knowledge of a planet type shrouded in uncertainty.

Webb is an international programme led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency), and CSA (Canadian Space Agency).

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US-based Samp Army becomes one of the world's biggest cricket franchises
Next article
Love to grill meat? Fumes from BBQs may up risk of arthritis
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Love to grill meat? Fumes from BBQs may up risk of arthritis

Sports

US-based Samp Army becomes one of the world's biggest cricket franchises

Sports

IPL 2023: Too many dot balls in the middle overs cost us the game, admits DC head coach Ponting

Sports

IPL 2023: Shivam Dube's three sixes were the real turning point, says CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali

Sports

Deepak, Hussamuddin, Nishant eye historic gold for India at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023

Sports

Virat admits breaking Tendulkar's record will be emotional moment for him

Sports

Badminton: Team India on the way to Suzhou, China for Sudirman Cup Finals

Technology

India accounts for over 75% of Truecaller's net sales in Q1

Sports

IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana is perfect replacement for Dwayne Bravo in CSK, feels Irfan Pathan

Sports

NHRC notices to Ministry, SAI, BCCI, WFI, 15 NSFs for reportedly not having committee as per law to address complaints of sexual harassment

Sports

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson is like a young MS Dhoni, says Graeme Swann

Technology

India will soon have 85K talent pool in semiconductor space: MoS IT

Technology

India tablet market fell 30% in Q1 2023: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Suffering from chronic pain & fatigue? Here's how to manage

Sports

Shooting World Cup: Divya and Sarabjot win mixed team pistol gold in Baku

Sports

IPL 2023: Uncapped Indian players who have stood out with their performances this season

Sports

IPL 2023: Veterans Dhoni, Mohit, Ishant, Piyush, Amit defying age; showing to the world 'they still have it'

Sports

India U-17 men's football team looks to end Spain camp on high, faces Atletico de Madrid U-18 (preview)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US