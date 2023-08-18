scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez pair up with A-list couple on vacation before wedding

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 18 (IANS) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez have now been spotted continuing their vacation before their wedding with A-list couple Katy Perry (American singer-songwriter) and her partner Orlando Bloom (British actor). 

The famous couples were also seen with American singer-songwriter Usher as they made their way around Dubrovnik, Croatia, reports Page Six.

They were seen walking down the city’s main street before boarding a boat with several others.

Perry, 38, and Bloom, 46, appeared to have coordinated their outfits, with the singer dressed in a long-sleeved white dress and the actor dressed in a white T-shirt with a vest and shorts.

Bezos wore a blue tee and white pants, while Sanchez dazzled in a green maxi skirt and black tank, the report said.

Whereas, Usher, 44, rocked a colourful button-up shirt and white pants.

Bezos, 59, and Sanchez, 53, have been sailing around Europe since before their grand engagement party in Italy earlier this month.

A-list guests, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, attended the extravaganza which took place on the billionaires’ $500 million super yacht “Koru”.

According to the report, American media personality Kris Jenner and American actors — Corey Gamble, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also enjoyed the festivities.

Meanwhile, Bezos and Sanchez have announced a $100 million fund to help with recovery efforts for the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

Eighty people were confirmed to have been killed by wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, according to officials, making it the deadliest natural disaster in the state’s history.

In an Instagram post, Sanchez wrote that they “are creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves”.

–IANS

shs/pgh

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sana Sayyad shares her joy over shooting with Ayushmann, Ananya
Next article
7 in 10 IT leaders believe AI-enabled tech will make teams more efficient: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

7 in 10 IT leaders believe AI-enabled tech will make teams more efficient: Study

News

Sana Sayyad shares her joy over shooting with Ayushmann, Ananya

News

How Bruce Lee inspired creators of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

News

'KBC 15': Abhishek shares what happens when Big B sits for family movie night

Technology

Sun's activity is behind Neptune vanishing clouds

News

Rajamouli visits Pulpit Rock in Norway with wife Rama

Technology

Hackers target over 1K Indian websites as part of I-Day malicious campaign

Sports

SAFF U-16 C'ships will be a good test, boys can only grow from here, says U16 men's football coach Ishfaq Ahmed

Sports

Sony Sports Network official broadcaster of Saudi Pro League in India for two seasons

Lyrics

OMG 2 – Mahadeva Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi

Technology

Jio launches prepaid plans with bundled Netflix subscription

Technology

Future of technology can’t be shaped by few countries & companies: MoS IT

Sports

Jay Shah congratulates Virat Kohli on completing 15 years in international cricket

Sports

Sukhman wins title as Anshul, Chaitanya top Category B and C at IGU Haryana Juniors

News

Drake gives fan a pink Birkin bag at his Los Angeles tour stop

Technology

Meta working on code-generating AI tool 'Code Llama': Report

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City look to top group, Bodoland to sign off with win

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav meets Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US