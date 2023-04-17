scorecardresearch
Jio Institute partners with US-based Principals' Training Center

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Jio Institute has tied up with the US-based Principals’ Training Center (PTC) to share its uniquely designed training programmes for educators and school leaders in India.

PTC caters to the unique professional learning needs of practising and aspiring principals, teachers, heads of departments, counsellors, and board members of schools worldwide.

It provides world-class, research-driven, practical training, designed to be put into practice in K-12 schools.

“Collaboration between the Jio Institute and Principals’ Training Center is a powerful alliance to bring innovative educational practices and training to our schools that can pave the way for a brighter future for our students,” said Dr G Ravichandran, Provost, Jio Institute, in a statement.

“Significant research confirms that school leaders can have a meaningful impact on student learning. The exciting work ahead is to ensure every single school leader acquires the skills to make that impact,” added Bambi Betts, Executive Director at Principals’ Training Center.

The first PTC course being launched in India — Creating an Effective School — offers the knowledge and skills for school leaders to articulate a vision to design and implement a plan for an effective school focused on student learning and improving outcomes.

It addresses the ‘big picture’ of what schools are and how leaders can optimise conditions to maximise learning by focusing on results. All PTC courses utilise simulations, case studies and other practical training strategies.

The course content has been tailored to meet the requirements of the Indian context.

The course is open to educators and leaders from across all educational boards and schools — international schools, CBSE schools, ICSE schools, and schools affiliated to state education boards.

The seven-day residential programme will be offered from May 22 to 28 at the Jio Institute’s campus in Ulwe (Navi Mumbai). Scholarships will be provided to select candidates based on merit.

–IANS

rvt/prw

