Jio launches 'JioAirFiber' services in 8 metro cities, to start at Rs 599

Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched ‘JioAirFiber’ services, its integrated end-to-end solution for home entertainment, smart home services and high-speed broadband, across eight metro cities in the country. The eight cities include — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

JioAirFiber plans are divided into two categories — AirFiber and AirFiber Max.

AirFiber users will have access to 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps plans at a starting price of Rs 599, while AirFiber Max users will have access to 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1000 Mbps plans at a starting price of Rs 1,499.

AirFiber Max will be available in select areas, the company said.

“Our extensive fiber-to-the-home service JioFiber, already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. But there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

“With JioAirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home,” he added.

Moreover, the company said that JioAirFiber will overcome the challenges of last-mile connectivity and connect every home and small business and transform India into a Premier Digital Society.

Existing JioFiber tariff plans will continue as they are and there will be no change in existing user tariffs, according to the company.