Jio True 5G now available in 236 cities, fastest telco to achieve the feat

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Reliance Jio on Tuesday said that its True 5G services have gone live in 236 cities, thus becoming the first and only telecom operator to reach such a wide network in a short span of time.

The company announced the launch of its True 5G services in 10 new cities — Hindupur, Madanapalle, Proddatur (Andhra Pradesh), Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Talcher (Odisha), Patiala (Punjab), Alwar (Rajasthan), Mancherial (Telangana), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Roorkee (Uttarakhand).

Starting Tuesday, Jio users in these cities will be invited to a welcome offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

“We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across 8 states. With this launch, Jio users across 236 cities can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G in the new year,” a company spokesperson said.

With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers will not only get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT and SMEs.

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage — stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with zero dependency on 4G network; the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands; and seamlessly combining these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.

–IANS

na/uk/

Allu Arjun's sidekick in 'Pushpa' to play lead in Telugu OTT serial
TN's major drive against TB after 5,000 died in 2022
