Jio True 5G services now live in Uttarakhand's Chardham temple

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the rollout of its True 5G services at the Chardham temple premises in Uttarakhand, which will enable all Jio True 5G users from across the country visiting Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri dhams to latch on its network and experience the limitless possibilities of 5G.

The chairman of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Ajendra Ajay, inaugurated the service.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on the launch, said: “With the successful 5G launch in Chardham, Jio has lived up to its commitment to provide 5G services not only in the main towns but also to the religiously important places of the state.

” Also, with the help of Jio’s strong data network, during Chardham Yatra, disaster management, surveillance and monitoring of yatra can be done on a real-time basis.”

Jio is present all over the state, from the state capital Dehradun to the last Indian village in Uttarakhand towards the Indo-Tibet border, Mana, the company said.

“Jio True 5G will be a real game changer for Uttarakhand and will usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for students, the citizens as well as visitors of Uttarakhand,” a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.

“Jio is committed to expand its 5G network soon and cover every town, tehsil and taluka of Uttarakhand by December 2023,” it added.

The company further stated that Jio is the only operator in the state, which is present in all the Chardhams, on the trek route of Kedarnath Dham and at Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, situated at an altitude of 13,650 mts.

Last month, the company announced its True 5G services have gone live in 406 cities, becoming the first and only telecom operator to reach such a wide network in a short span of time.

–IANS

shs/prw/ksk/