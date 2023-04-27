scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Jio True 5G services now live in Uttarakhand's Chardham temple

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the rollout of its True 5G services at the Chardham temple premises in Uttarakhand, which will enable all Jio True 5G users from across the country visiting Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri dhams to latch on its network and experience the limitless possibilities of 5G.

The chairman of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Ajendra Ajay, inaugurated the service.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on the launch, said: “With the successful 5G launch in Chardham, Jio has lived up to its commitment to provide 5G services not only in the main towns but also to the religiously important places of the state.

” Also, with the help of Jio’s strong data network, during Chardham Yatra, disaster management, surveillance and monitoring of yatra can be done on a real-time basis.”

Jio is present all over the state, from the state capital Dehradun to the last Indian village in Uttarakhand towards the Indo-Tibet border, Mana, the company said.

“Jio True 5G will be a real game changer for Uttarakhand and will usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for students, the citizens as well as visitors of Uttarakhand,” a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.

“Jio is committed to expand its 5G network soon and cover every town, tehsil and taluka of Uttarakhand by December 2023,” it added.

The company further stated that Jio is the only operator in the state, which is present in all the Chardhams, on the trek route of Kedarnath Dham and at Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, situated at an altitude of 13,650 mts.

Last month, the company announced its True 5G services have gone live in 406 cities, becoming the first and only telecom operator to reach such a wide network in a short span of time.

–IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Praneet Bhatt is 'inspired' to play joker like Raj Kapoor, Heath Ledger
Next article
SpaceX's Starship launch comes under US FAA scanner
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Private Japanese lander loses communication during touchdown on Moon

News

Film on Transman who became parent is in works by 'Kanpuriye' helmer Ashish Aryan

Sports

IPL 2023: Belief has always been there that we'll bounce back, says Rana after KKR's win over RCB

Technology

Chinese researchers achieve ultra high-speed communication via 6G

News

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about ‘music sittings, homely get togethers’ with Pamela Chopra

Sports

Sharjah Stadium names stand after Sachin Tendulkar

Sports

Failing in ICC World Cup finals the only blemish in Sachin's glorious careeR

News

Kylie Jenner and BTS’ Jungkook to visit India soon?

News

Gautam Singh Vig, Saba Khan collaborate for a romantic song ‘Dooriyan’

News

Gautam Gulati on 'Roadies 19': Being a gang leader on show is more than just a role

News

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and other big celebs who lost their Twitter Blue Ticks

Sports

Night sessions brought forward half hour at French Open

Sports

Living Legend: How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular imagination

Sports

50 and Fab: Recalling Sachin's five memorable innings across formats

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell fifties; Harshal's 3-32 power RCB to 7-run win over RR

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists identify thousands of unknown viruses in babies' gut

Sports

Botafogo step up pursuit of James Rodriguez

News

When Shah Rukh Khan and his family invited model Navpreet Kaur to a kingly treatment!

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US