scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Job search engine ZipRecruiter lays off 270 employees globally

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 1 (IANS) Job search engine ZipRecruiter has announced to reduce its global headcount by approximately 270 employees, which represents approximately 20 per cent of the company’s total number of employees.

The company said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the action was taken in response to current market conditions and after reducing other discretionary expenses, “with a view toward driving long-term efficiency”.A

“By streamlining the organisation and optimising cost structure, the company believes it can execute faster with increased focus on its top priorities and long-term strategic growth objectives, including continued development of its technology roadmap,” said ZipRecruiter.

The company expects to complete all of the headcount reduction by the end of the fiscal quarter ending June 30.A

Approximately 50 per cent of the impacted employees were from the sales and customer support teams.

As a result of the headcount reduction, the company currently estimates that it will incur a pre-tax charge in the range of $7 million to $9 million during the fiscal quarter ending June 30.

ZipRecruiter was founded in 2010 by Ian Siegel, Joe Edmonds, Ward Poulos and Will Redd.

In 2017, Facebook (now Meta) also partnered with the company and integrated ZipRecruiter into its platform.

In 2018, the company had reported that over 1.5 million businesses and 430 million job seekers used its platform.

In the same year, ZipRecruiter raised $156 million for its online employment marketplace, at a valuation of $1 billion.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
New dialysis device safe & effective for treating severe liver failure
Next article
Anti-harassment service Block Party exits Twitter amid API modifications
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ECB CEO believes India justified in getting 38 percent of earnings in newly-proposed ICC financial model

Health & Lifestyle

New blood test to detect 50 types of cancer shows promise

News

Sana Amin Sheikh spills bean on her 'Tum Bin Jaun Kahan' character

News

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' migrates from OTT to theatres; to also release in Tamil, Telugu

Sports

WTC Final: Would go with two spinners depending on pitch conditions, says Harbhajan Singh

Technology

Users can now add tile on Google Keep for Wear OS

Technology

Samsung may hold next 'Galaxy Unpacked' event in S.Korea

Technology

Shape of brain influences thinking: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Shape of brain influences thinking: Study

Technology

Hundreds join Amazon walkout at HQ over return to work policy

Technology

OpenAI CTO's Twitter account appears to have hacked to promote crypto scam

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new 'Updates' tab on iOS beta

Technology

IITR develops device to reduce air pollution

Technology

RBI issues draft directions on digital payment security controls

News

Rakulpreet Singh-starrer 'I Love You' teaser twists love story into a thriller

News

Myntra Beauty showcases 85K products across 1,450 brands this EORS-18, selection up by 100%

News

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

News

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US