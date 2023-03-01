scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Just 1 night of sleep loss can age your brain by 2 years

By News Bureau

London, March 1 (IANS) Going sleepless for just one night can make your brain look years older, finds a study.

The study appearing in the Journal of Neuroscience showed that sleep deprivation for one night increased brain age by one-two years.

Importantly, the study showed that the changes are reversible after a good night’s sleep, said an international team of researchers including from RWTH Aachen University in Germany.

They also found no significant change in brain age after partial sleep deprivation.

“Acute total sleep loss changes brain morphology in an ageing-like direction in young participants and that these changes are reversible by recovery sleep,” said Eva-Maria Elmenhorst, from the varsity.

“Our study provided new evidence to explain the brain-wide effect of sleep loss in an ageing-like direction,” Elmenhorst added.

Sleep loss pervasively affects the human brain at multiple levels. Age-related changes in several sleep characteristics indicate that reduced sleep quality is a frequent characteristic of ageing.

Conversely, sleep disruption may accelerate the ageing process, yet it is not known what will happen to the age status of the brain if we can manipulate the sleep conditions.

To understand, the team employed an approach of brain age to investigate whether sleep loss would cause age-related changes in the brain.

They included MRI data of 134 healthy volunteers between the age of 19 and 39.

In the case of total sleep deprivation (of more than 24 hours of prolonged wakefulness), they consistently observed that total sleep deprivation increased brain age by one-two years.

Interestingly, after one night of recovery sleep, brain age was not different from baseline, the team explained.

Further, the study found that brain age was not significantly changed by either acute (3 hours’ time-in-bed for 1 night) or chronic partial sleep restriction (5 hours’ time-in-bed for 5 continuous nights).

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Previous article
Hiring resumes in Indian IT sector after months-long slowdown
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Hiring resumes in Indian IT sector after months-long slowdown

News

Prit Kamani: Have had a crush on Manisha Koirala since 'Dil Se'

Sports

3rd Test, Day 1: Matthew Kuhnemann takes maiden five-fer as India crash to 109 all out

News

MC Stan performs the rap Basti Ka Hasti from his album Insaan with Kapil Sharma

News

Javed Ali's 'Kuch Toh Zaroor Hain' is a love ballad set in exquisite locations

News

Every woman wanted to be Sridevi: Rani Mukerji

Sports

Cricket star Andre Russell joins Mostbet Brand Ambassador team (Ld)

News

Tillotama Shome is 'quite okay' to live without the adrenaline rush

News

Brendan Fraser almost died after rope stunt went wrong on 'The Mummy' set

Technology

Qualcomm to ship Apple-chip competitor in 2024

Technology

Google's client-side encryption now available for Gmail

Technology

Zoomcar partners Vistara to offer self-drive services to customers

Technology

Twitter announces 'Violent Speech' policy

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid cuts brain oxygen, worsens cognitive problems, depression

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan receives ‘Youth Icon’ Award; Fahmaan Khan says ‘Proud of you Jungli’

News

Neha Rana bruised her feet while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

News

Shraddha Kapoor: Grateful to Mohit Suri for letting me record 'Teri Galliyan'

News

Hetal Puniwala, Soni Singh join 'Saavi Ki Savaari' adding new twists and turns

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US