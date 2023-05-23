scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Kerala to turn into 'Total e-Governance' state on Thursday

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, May 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on Thursday make the ‘Total e-Governance Kerala’ declaration making the state the country’s total e-governed state, an official statement said.

The government has built a single window service delivery mechanism called e-Sevanam which integrates more than 800 plus government services online, and enables online delivery of the whole range of government services by leveraging state-of-the-art technology and platforms, it said.

This unique achievement, which comes decades after Kerala became the first fully literate Indian state and began its quest to become a fully e-literate society, has been realised through a set of visionary policy initiatives of the government seeking to transform the state into a digitally empowered society, the statement said.

Besides digitising the delivery of government services to the people by making them transparent and inclusive, total e-governance will also ensure inclusion of all sections of the society, including the less privileged and marginalised, it added.

The delivery of all vital services has already been digitised, covering all key domains including health, education, land revenue, documentation of properties, public distribution system and social security payouts.

Kerala IT Mission, the nodal agency for implementation of digitisation initiative, has made all services easily accessible for people of all strata of society.

–IANS

sg/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shutterstock to acquire GIF platform Giphy from Meta for $53 mn
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Shutterstock to acquire GIF platform Giphy from Meta for $53 mn

Technology

HP Inc leads India traditional PC market with a huge 33.8% share in Q1

News

9 years of 'Heropanti': Tiger Shroff is filled with gratitude

Technology

Infosys enters generative AI era with new offering to empower global firms

Sports

Ollie Robinson fit to join England squad for Ireland Test after injury scare

Sports

Chess icons Carlsen, Vishy Anand, Hou Yifan, and world champ Ding Liren join Global Chess League

Technology

Amazon hires laid-off employee Paige Cipriani after 4 months in senior role

Technology

US cybersecurity mission in Mumbai to address and resolve cyber threats

Sports

First women’s car rally cruises to success

News

Jamie Foxx is getting 'round-the-clock support in rehab centre' after unexplained medical emergency

News

Marco Bellocchio reveals how his 'Kidnapped,' is different from the film Steven Spielberg had in mind

News

'Brand Bollywood – down under' docu trailer gives glimpse of Bollywood's role in shaping India's perception in Australia

Sports

LPL 2023: Colombo Strikers announce Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana as icon players

Technology

Artifact to let you flag articles as clickbait

Health & Lifestyle

Targeting mucus plugs in COPD patients could help save lives

Sports

KIUG 2022: Chingakham Jetlee Singh, son of a dhaba owner, ready to shine his sword

News

Survival thriller ‘2018’ to release pan-India on 26th May in Hindi

News

Ashley Graham tapes her mouth shut to sleep, says she's 'never slept better'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US