scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

KGMU launches blood donors' registry

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, June 15 (IANS) The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here has launched a voluntary donors’ registry booklet to help patients in dire need of platelet transfusions.

The booklet contains contact numbers, consent letters and details of the blood group of 6,000 voluntary donors who want to donate platelets in case of emergency.

Head of transfusion medicine, KGMU, Prof Tulika Chandra said, “For the first time in Uttar Pradesh a blood bank is introducing a registry that will prove beneficial to patients who do not have donors.”

Meanwhile, the government hospitals in Lucknow have decided to provide ‘donor blood’ to patients.

Patients undergoing treatment in the government hospitals will be able to take donor blood on the advice of doctors.

While Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) will provide blood units to all those patients who do not have donors on Thursday and Friday, KGMU will provide B and O positive blood units to the needy till June 28.

–IANS

amita/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pakistan batter Nahida Khan retires from international cricket
Next article
Indonesia Open: Srikanth upsets Lakshya to reach quarters; Sindhu ousted (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Indonesia Open: Srikanth upsets Lakshya to reach quarters; Sindhu ousted (Ld)

Sports

Pakistan batter Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Technology

Qualcomm unveils new suite of video collaboration solutions

Sports

Dethroned World No.1 Alcaraz to defend Argentina Open title

News

'Indian Police Force' actress Isha Talwar says 'Rohit Shetty is his own hero on sets'

Lyrics

Adipurush – Ram Siya Ram Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

News

Isha Talwar excited to be part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

Sports

'I wouldn't have picked Moeen Ali', says Michael Atherton on England XI for first Ashes Test

Technology

1st-ever human synthetic model embryos developed without eggs, sperm

Technology

Automotive digital marketplace TrueCar lays off 24% of workforce

Technology

IT Ministry, Google join hands to boost online cyber safety

Technology

Musk says SpaceX will launch Starship in about 2 months

Technology

UAE astronaut images Cyclone Biparjoy from space

Technology

Many Twitter workers had their car windows smashed: Musk

Sports

Football: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura to step down in December

News

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' weapons expert was 'likely hungover' when loading live bullet in gun

Technology

IBM achieves new breakthrough in quantum computing

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston is in a great place, hopes to find love in 50s

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US