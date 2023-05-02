scorecardresearch
KGMU to get FENO machine for asthma detection

Asthma patients at King George's Medical University (KGMU) will soon get fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FENO) testing machine used for early and easy diagnosis

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 2 (IANS) There is good news for asthma patients who will now get better treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) as its pulmonary and critical care department will soon get fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FENO) testing machine used for early and easy diagnosis of the disease.

At present, spirometry, an effort-based procedure, is used to diagnose asthma and other respiratory disorders.

Dr Ved Prakash, head of pulmonary and critical care department, KGMU, said, “Asthma deaths are preventable with early diagnosis and proper treatment. India shares 20 per cent of average 2.5 lakh asthma-related deaths reported globally in a year.”

He further said, “Due to lack of equipment and awareness, almost 70 per cent of patients remain untreated. FENO testing machine will not only help in diagnosis but will also give accurate results in one attempt as it is a handheld device used to measure nitric oxide in patients.”

“In spirometry, patients have to consider many points to get accurate results, like wearing loose clothes, avoid eating and drinking for at least two hours before the test, and stop medicines and use of inhaler before the test,” he added.

Dr Sarika Gupta said, “The main symptom of asthma is cough that worsens at night. Other symptoms include difficulty in breathing that manifests in attacks, tightness of chest, wheezing sound in the chest and whistling sound from throat.”

“Early diagnosis is important in children for faster recovery and prevention from fatal diseases. Sometimes children suffer from pneumonia and other respiratory problems but parents, without consulting experts, give medicines and inhalers which lead to complications,” she added.

–IANS

amita/prw

