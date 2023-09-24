scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Kia EV6 GT beats Ford Mustang Mach-E in German evaluation

Kia's EV6 GT topped this year's evaluation of electric vehicle models by a leading German automotive magazine

By Agency News Desk
Kia EV6 GT beats Ford Mustang Mach-E in German evaluation

Kia’s EV6 GT topped this year’s evaluation of electric vehicle models by a leading German automotive magazine, Auto Motor Und Sport, beating Ford Motor’s Mustang Mach-E SUV, Hyundai Motor Group said on Sunday. Hyundai Motor’s independent Genesis brand’s GV60 SUV ranked second in the competitive EV evaluation and the Ford Mustang Mach-E ranked third, the group said in a statement.

Auto Motor Und Sport is one of the top three German auto magazines, along with Auto Bild and Auto Zeitung, reports Yonhap news agency.

The EV6 GT received higher scores in handling, driving performance, fast charging time, reasonable prices and competitive warranty programs, while the GV60 was recognised in the internal space and powertrain category, it said.

The EV6 GT, Kia’s most powerful production car to date, can accelerate from zero to 100 kph in 3.5 seconds, travel more than 420 kms on a single charge and charge itself to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

The two models are built on Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated EV platform called E-GMP.

The Kia EV6 GT uses latest new-generation 77.4 kWh long-range battery pack with 800V fast-charging capabilities.

The EV6 GT is a sporty crossover that delivers a striking look. The details include the front bonnet with dedicated GT grill and bumper, the strong contoured body, new LED headlights, and rear light clusters.

Among the athletic finishing touches are the specially-created gloss-neon brake callipers behind the custom 5-spoke alloy wheels.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
1 in 3 long Covid patients may face multiple organ damage: Lancet
Next article
Blue light from smartphones, tablets linked to early puberty in males
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US