Kim Jong Un's sister says N.Korea will 'correctly' place spy satellite into orbit soon after failed launch

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, June 1 (IANS) The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed that Pyongyang will “correctly” place a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit soon, state media reported on Thursday, a day after North Korea’s attempt to launch a spy satellite failed.

Kim Yo Jong made the remarks as she slammed the US for its denouncement of North Korea’s botched launch on Wednesday of what it claimed to be a “space launch vehicle,” according to a statement carried by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“If North Korea’s satellite launch should be particularly censured, the US and all other countries, which have already launched thousands of satellites, should be denounced,” she said.

“It is certain that the North Korea’s military reconnaissance satellite will be correctly put in space orbit in the near future and start its mission.”

“We confirmed once again that the enemies are most afraid of North Korea’s access to excellent reconnaissance and information means including reconnaissance satellite and, accordingly, we are aware that we should direct greater efforts to developing reconnaissance mean,” she added.

Kim, who serves as the vice department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party, also called the UN Security Council’s resolutions that ban Pyongyang’s use of ballistic technology as “gangster-like” and “wrong” for violating North Korea’s right to use space, Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, she reiterated that North Korea is not interested in talks with the US, citing Washington’s “hostile policy” toward Pyongyang.

“We have no content of dialogue and do not feel the necessity of dialogue with the US and its stooges … we will continue our-style way of counteraction in a more offensive attitude so that they should not but realise that they will have nothing to benefit from the extension of the hostile policy toward North Korea,” she said.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired the rocket southward, but it fell into the Yellow Sea after an “abnormal” flight, according to Seoul’s military.

North Korea confirmed the failure, saying its new “Chollima-1” rocket, carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, “Malligyong-1,” fell into the sea due to the “abnormal starting of the second-stage engine,” adding that it plans to conduct a second launch as soon as possible, the KCNA said.

The latest launch drew immediate condemnation from South Korea, the US and Japan.

