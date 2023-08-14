scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Krafton India, JioCinema partner to live stream Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Krafton India, maker of BGMI, on Monday announced that it has partnered with OTT platform JioCinema to live stream the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023.

“Gaming fans can enjoy the live stream starting with the final round of The Grind from August 17-20, followed by Round 1 of BGIS 2023 streaming August 31 onwards,” the company said in a statement.

The Grand Finals of the tournament will be streamed from October 12 to October 14 on JioCinema. The matches will be streamed from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. according to the schedule.

“JioCinema is a pioneer in bringing enthralling content to its viewers and we are confident that it is the perfect platform for BGIS to deliver an unforgettable tournament, elevating the Esports experience for millions of viewers,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton India.

“With this partnership, we hope to transform the consumption of Esports in the country and inspire the next generation of Esports champions.”

Sohn further said, “through BGIS we are committed towards providing a competitive platform for amateurs as well as professional gamers to showcase their talent and nurture their skills.”

Touted as the biggest battle royale Esports tournament in India, BGIS will witness over 2,000 teams competing for a prize pool of Rs 2 crore, with Rs 75 lakh up for grabs for the winner.

“Last year, Skylightz Gaming staked a claim to a winning prize of Rs 50 lakh from the total prize pool of Rs 1 crore,” the company said.

The partnership between Krafton India and JioCinema promises to captivate gaming enthusiasts nationwide and elevate the gaming experience by reaching millions of viewers through JioCinema’s expansive platform.

“BGIS will feature Hindi and English commentary for all preliminary matches and culminate in a grand finale,” the game developer added.

–IANS

aj/prw

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
CarTrade Tech completes acquisition of OLX India's auto business for Rs 536 cr
Next article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek Malhan taken to doctor ahead of finale
This May Also Interest You
News

Rashmeet Kaur: 'Hearing, singing patriotic songs was beautiful phase of my life'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in white outfits at her birthday party

News

Doja Cat says 'it's true' to Illuminati rumours in trolling post

News

Manish Raisinghan recalls delightful childhood memories of I-Day

Sports

'I was not able to finish', Hardik Pandya accepts blame after India's series lose to Windies

Health & Lifestyle

Fat burning during exercise varies widely between people: Study

News

Shabana Azmi hoists the Tricolour in Melbourne to celebrate Independence Day

Technology

India's sterilisation equipment mkt to reach $170 mn in 2033: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunt her hot look in black checkered bralette outfit with husband Nick Jonas

Sports

He will be discussed by the selectors: Robin Uthappa vouches for Tilak Varma's inclusion in ODI WC squad

News

Zachary Levi calls out Hollywood for output of 'garbage' content

Sports

A defeat like this will surely dent India's confidence: Salman Butt

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek Malhan taken to doctor ahead of finale

Technology

CarTrade Tech completes acquisition of OLX India's auto business for Rs 536 cr

News

'KBC' has become an integral part of my life, says Amitabh Bachchan

Sports

'Hunger, fire is missing, we live in an illusion': Venkatesh Prasad slams ordinary Indian team after WI T20I series loss

News

From 'Jugnu' to 'Tabahi', Badshah to perform in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' grand finale

News

Ed Sheeran surprises fans by working a shift at Lego store

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US