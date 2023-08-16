scorecardresearch
Krafton launches Indian Faction in Road To Valor: Empires

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) South Korean video game developer Krafton on Wednesday launched the much-awaited Indian Faction in the real-time player-versus-player (PvP) mobile strategy game, Road To Valor: Empires.

Unveiled by Krafton and Dreamotion, the new Indian Faction will consist of two guardians and 14 units inspired by the country’s rich culture bringing localised gameplay to mobile users.

“Taking inspiration from the tapestry of India’s rich culture and history, the Indian Faction is a collaborative masterpiece brought to life by the creativity of Krafton’s India team and the expertise of their counterparts in South Korea,” the South Korean video game developer said in a statement.

With a focus on authenticity, the new Faction offers a culturally immersive experience that is designed to resonate with larger audiences across the country.

“At the heart of this exhilarating faction stand two formidable Guardians — the mighty hero units.”

The first guardian is Amaira who uses her powers to heal wounded allies, and the second is Ageera who propels the Sun’s majestic chariot, fiercely safeguarding his warriors and punishing his enemies with an all-consuming flame.

The new Faction also features formidable mythical units like Zorawar, the great elephant, with tusks of thunder, and Elite units such as Royal Dancers with elegant swordsmanship and unique footwork.

“Our passionate teams in India and South Korea have poured their hearts into crafting characters and elements that authentically captures the beauty of India’s rich culture,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton India

“The launch is a testament to the strength of collaboration, celebrating India’s diverse heritage while presenting it to a global audience,” Sohn added.

Also, new updates to the game feature an Indian Faction Attendance Event where cards and gold is provided to help new players in on-boarding and get accustomed to the game.

There is also an Indian Faction Level Boost Event where gamers can use newly earned cards despite being at a low level for the period of the event itself.

“A special shop for the India Faction where players can level up their cards through actively purchasing special offers has also been introduced, and with a host of additional gameplay updates, Krafton will continue to work on delivering an immersive experience for users,” the company said.

