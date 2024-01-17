K'taka inks MoU with Web Werks, Siddaramaiah terms it ‘great news from Davos’

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (IANS) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that Karnataka has signed a MoU with Web Werks India Private Limited at World Economic Forum in Davos, and terming it as ‘great news from Davos’.

“We are set to welcome a massive Rs 20,000 crore investment from Web Werks for a new Data Centre Park in Bengaluru. Great news from Davos. This is a giant leap in our infrastructure journey. Welcome aboard, Web Werks,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Large and Medium Industries Department had said that Nikhil Rathi — founder and CEO of Web Werks Data Centers Web Werks — has discussed significant developments and plans for setting up a Data Centre of 100 MW in Bengaluru.

It said that Web Werks has expressed its ambition to establish a cutting-edge connectivity hub, featuring state-of-the-art hyper-scaler data centers in Bengaluru.

The department has said that the Karnataka government will collaborate closely with Web Werks to facilitate their data centre setup and operations in Karnataka.

“Government of Karnataka will closely work with Web Werks and try to provide all the necessary support in grounding the investment quickly in the state,” the department has said.

–IANS

mka/dan