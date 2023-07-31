scorecardresearch
Lack of public infrastructure severely limiting EV adoption in urban areas: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Researchers have found that the lack of public infrastructure is severely limiting EV (electric vehicle) adoption in urban environments, a new study said on Monday. 

In particular, as flat and apartment owners typically cannot have home chargers fitted, the lack of public infrastructure is a stumbling block to EV adoption in urban environments, according to Juniper Research.

While the number of EV charging points in service will increase from 14.2 million in 2023 to 45 million in 2027, the study found a significant gap between public and home charger adoption, with more than twice as many home chargers in service as public chargers by 2027.

“It is clear that regulator initiatives, such as requiring charging points to be added to new buildings, are insufficient by themselves to roll out charging infrastructure on a wide enough scale to drive environmental benefits,” said research co-author Nick Maynard.

“EV charging networks must work together with both city authorities and each other to identify how best to plug gaps in charging infrastructure, or EV adoption will continue to be limited,” he added.

Moreover, the study said that present initiatives from governments are not sufficient to accelerate EV adoption, with new innovation and business models within EV charging needed.

Despite initiatives such as the opening up of Elon Musk-run Tesla’s Supercharger network in North America, the research found that the fragmentation in charging networks is still limiting EV adoption globally.

The number of different charging rates, payment systems and access requirements is harming consumer enthusiasm, which is limiting the growth of the overall space.

EV charging networks must simplify networks and develop interoperability to make the ownership experience simpler, with regulator action needed to harmonise systems, the study stated.

Agency News Desk
